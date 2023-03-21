PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Games for March 2023 Available Now

The extensive new slate of games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium for March 2023 are now available to play. Within the past week, Sony finally confirmed that 17 titles in total would be coming to PS Plus Extra and Premium to close out the month. And while PS Plus subscribers in the Extra and Premium tiers are mostly accustomed to getting this many games at once, March's lineup might be the best that we have seen in quite some time.

As of today, Sony has added 14 new games to its ever-growing "Game Catalog" for PS Plus that is accessible to Extra and Premium members. Of that group, some of the most notable additions include Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and Life Is Strange: True Colors. Perhaps the most noteworthy game, though, is that of Tchia. While most subscribers likely aren't familiar with Tchia, its arrival on PS Plus is a pretty big deal because today happens to also mark its formal release, which means this is a day-one addition to the service.

When it comes to the other three games heading to PS Plus today, they happen to be "Classics" that were originally released on legacy PlayStation platforms. Only available to PS Plus Premium members, these games happen to include Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS1), Ape Academy 2 (PSP), and finally Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror (PSP). Considering that fans have been requesting more Classics of this type, many PS Plus members should be happy to see that Sony is clearly adding more titles like this on a routine basis.

You can find the full list of games that have come to PS Plus Extra and Premium today down below.

PS Plus Game Catalog

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life Is Strange 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Street Fighter V: Championship Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends With You

Haven

PS Plus Classics (Premium Only)