PlayStation Plus Reveals Full Lineup of Extra and Premium Games for March 2023

Sony has today revealed the full list of games that will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers for the month of March 2023. At this point in time, the slate of monthly free games for PS Plus Essential have been live for a little more than a week. And while's March's slate on the Essential front is pretty decent, those who are subscribed to Extra and Premium are about to get an excellent influx of titles in just a few short days.

Going live next week on Tuesday, March 21st, Sony will be adding 17 games in total to PS Plus. This lineup is bolstered by the addition of 14 new games to the PS Plus Game Catalog, which is the ever-growing library of titles that PS Plus Extra and Premium members can access. The biggest new additions for March 2023 happen to include Ghostwire: Tokyo, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and Tchia, which is a day-one addition to the service.

On the PlayStation Classics side of things in March 2023, Sony will be bringing three new titles to the platform. One of these games happens to stem from the PS1 and happens to be Ridge Racer Type 4. The final two games are then Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror and Ape Academy 2, both of which are PSP entries in their respective series. All in all, Sony has now brought multiple Syphon Filter and Ape Escape installments to PS Plus, which means that those who enjoy both of these throwback PlayStation franchises can continue revisiting them more easily.

To view all of the new additions to PS Plus Extra and Premium this month, you can find the full lineup attached below.

PS Plus Game Catalog (Extra/Premium)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Tchia

Rainbow Six Extraction

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Life Is Strange 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Street Fighter V: Championship Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

Rage 2

Neo: The World Ends With You

Haven

PS Plus Classics (Premium Only)