First Free PlayStation Plus Game for March Leaks

PlayStation should be announcing the free PlayStation Plus games for March 2024 very soon, but ahead of that official reveal, we may have already learned of one of the free PlayStation games that'll be given away next month. That game is Sifu, the kung fu brawler that'll just recently celebrated its two-year anniversary after first launching on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms on February 8, 2022. Sifu will apparently be the headliner for the free PlayStation Plus games planned for March, but it's not yet known what the other two PS5 and PS4 games will be.

This PlayStation Plus leak comes from reputable insider billbil-kun who's pretty much always spot on with these sorts of leaks, particularly when they deal with PlayStation Plus games. The insider reported that Sifu will be available for all tiers of PlayStation Plus subscribers and that the giveaway should start on March 5th but had no knowledge as to what the other free PlayStation Plus games will look like.

Sifu Free for PlayStation Plus Subscribers

Given that Sifu was first a console exclusive on the PS4 and PS5 before it eventually came to the Nintendo Switch, it wouldn't be too surprising to see it given away as a PlayStation Plus perk around two years later. Developed by Sloclap, the game is entirely based around brawler-style combat with an emphasis put on age-based progression as the protagonist ages each time they die and are brought back to life again. Parries, special moves, and environmental combat are some of the features Sifu's combat system employs outside of hammering enemies with more basic attacks.

"Your enemies don't wait their turn, and they don't broadcast their intent," an overview of the combat system in Sifu explained. "Dodge, parry, strike, use combos and be like water making its way through captivating environments. Learn how to master your art, whether by fighting through the underbelly of a nightclub, scrambling through a refined gallery to avoid getting surrounded, or vertically navigating a towering office building."

Over the course of its post-launch development cycle, Sifu got a number of updates that cleaned up the game while also adding new content, too. Some of those updates added and expanded on new features like the Arena Mode, a players where Sifu players could go to text their combat skills through additional modifiers and challenges once they're looking for a new trial after beating the main story a few times over. Sifu got one final content update in September 2023 that dealt with the Arena Mode and more.

Sifu is available in both a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition, though according to the insider, it'll be the Standard Edition that's given away for PlayStation Plus subscribers in March for both the PS4 and PS5. PlayStation should share an official announcement soon confirming the news while also announcing what the other two free PlayStation Plus games will be.