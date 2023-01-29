New PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2023 Leaked

The new lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2023 have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Sony. If you're used to following each month's new PS Plus releases, you've probably come to expect that the list of new games tend to leak ahead of time on a routine basis. Once again, before the start of February, this has transpired and has now given us a better idea of what to expect to see land on PS Plus in the coming weeks.

Coming from user "billbil-kun", who has accurately leaked numerous PS Plus lineups in the past, February 2023's games have now been unveiled. In total, four games across different regions are set to be handed out in February and include OlliOlli World (PS5, PS4), Mafia Definitive Edition (PS4), Evil Dead: The Game (PS5, PS4), and Destiny 2: Beyond Light (PS5, PS4). It was stressed that Mafia Definitive Edition, in particular, might not be available in every region and could be swapped out for another game.

PREMIERE



February 2023 PS Plus Monthly Games (+DLC)



🔹OlliOlli World (PS5 | PS4)

🔹Mafia Definitive Edition* (PS4)

🔹Evil Dead The Game (PS5 | PS4)

🔹Destiny 2 Beyond Light [DLC] (PS5 | PS4)



⌛️Feb 7th – March 6th



*Other titles may replace Mafia DE or be added in some regions pic.twitter.com/y8F9tgYxon — billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) January 29, 2023

All in all, this is an extremely strong lineup of games for PS Plus in February 2023, mainly because so many of these games aren't that old. OlliOlli World and Evil Dead both happened to just release last year, which means they're very welcome additions to PS Plus. Destiny 2: Beyond Light is also cool to see potentially coming to PS Plus, primarily because the game's next major expansion, Lightfall, is also planned to release next month.

The main caveat with this new slate of games for PS Plus is that they won't become available until a bit later than normal. Each and every month, Sony pushes live these new PS Plus free titles on the first Tuesday of the month. For February 2023, though, the first Tuesday of the month doesn't occur until the second week which falls on February 7th. So while these titles won't be downloadable for over a week longer, when they do go live, they'll last until March 6th.

What do you think about this potential lineup for PS Plus in February 2023? And which game do you happen to think is the best of the bunch out of this slate?