PlayStation Plus Finally Adding More Classic Games

Sony has revealed that it will finally be adding a number of additional games to the classics catalog that is available via PlayStation Plus. Ever since Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this summer to include classic PlayStation titles from the past, subscribers have made it known that they want to see more games from PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP added to the service. Fortunately, Sony seems to have heard that outcry as PS Plus is finally getting a decent slate of classic additions later in September.

Arriving on September 20th, PS Plus Premium subscribers will be able to play six new games from legacy PlayStation platforms. Specifically, this lineup is set to add one game from PS1, three from PS3, and two from PSP. Sucker Punch's classic Sly Cooper franchise is also taking center stage with these arrivals as the whole series will now be accessible via PS Plus. And as for the PS1 addition, Syphon Filter 2, this throwback title will also include trophy support, much like the version of the original Syphon Filter which is also available to play on PS Plus.

Here's the full lineup of new classic titles coming to PS Plus later in the month:

Syphon Filter 2 | PS1



The Sly Collection | PS3



Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time | PS3



Bentley's Hackpack | PS3



Toy Story 3 | PSP



Kingdom of Paradise | PSP



Again, it's worth stressing that these games will only be available to play on PS Plus as part of the service's Premium tier. Even though PS Plus offers three different membership options, only those subscribed to the most expensive tier (Premium) will be able to check out these games. Luckily, those subscribed to the baseline version of PS Plus, which is called PS Plus Essential, will gain access to September's lineup of free games in just a few short days.

What do you think about these new retro games being added to PlayStation Plus this month? And if you're not already a PS Plus Premium subscriber, is anything here going to get you to upgrade your membership? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out on Twitter at @MooreMan12.