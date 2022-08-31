PlayStation Plus Reveals Free Games for September 2022

Sony has today revealed the free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in September 2022. With August coming to a close today, this current month's free PS5 and PS4 games on PS Plus will also soon be departing in just a few short days. Luckily, we now know what titles will be replacing August's slate, and it happens to be quite a diverse lineup.

Starting next week on September 6th and lasting until October 3rd, PS Plus Essential subscribers will be able to add three new games to their own digital library on PS5 and PS4. Headlining this month's slate is likely that of Need for Speed Heat, which is the latest installment in EA's long-running racing franchise. Joining NFS Heat is Granblue Fantasy: Versus, which is a popular fighting game from XSEED Games that launched on PS4 back in 2020. Lastly, the cutesy "photo adventure" game, Toem, will be rounding out the new group of additions to PS Plus in September.

Per usual, most of these new games coming to PlayStation Plus will be available to play across both PS5 and PS4. The only caveat this time around involves Toem, which happens to be exclusive to PS5. Still, even if you don't happen to own a PS5 console, you'll still be able to add Toem to your own library and play the game in the future once you do pick up the latest PlayStation hardware.

If you'd like to learn more about all of these upcoming additions to PlayStation Plus, you can find descriptions and trailers for each title down below.

Need for Speed Heat

"A thrilling race experience pits you against a city's rogue police force as you battle your way into street racing's elite. Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed Heat, a white-knuckle street racer, where the lines of the law fade as the sun starts to set. By day, Palm City hosts the Speedhunter Showdown, a sanctioned competition where you earn Bank to customize and upgrade your high-performance cars. At night, ramp up the intensity in illicit street races that build your reputation, getting you access to bigger races and better parts. But stay ready – cops are waiting and not all of them play fair."

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

"A new game in the Granblue Fantasy universe! This fantasy game blends fighting game action and RPG-style adventure. The gorgeous graphics and sound you expect from Granblue Fantasy, with an intuitive game system easy for both console and smart phone gamers to pick up. Throw yourself into matches or enjoy powering up your characters!"

Toem

"Set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover the mysteries of the magical Toem in this hand-drawn adventure game. Chat with quirky characters, solve their problems by snapping neat photos, and make your way through a relaxing landscape!"