PlayStation Plus Subscribers Growing Frustrated by Lack of Retro Games
Sony is still offering its PlayStation Plus subscribers bundles of free games each month, and for the most part, those offerings have been received pretty well in July and in August. July's games included Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon, for example, while August's games are Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, and Little Nightmares. While this is all well and good for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers, those subscribed to the service's Premium tier have been left wondering where all the retro and classic games are.
For those who didn't pay the new tiers much mind when they went live in June, the PlayStation Plus Premium tier is meant to include a library of these classic games from the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3 era as well as some PlayStation Portable games, too. It does indeed provide that, but considering how many of those games were available previously through PlayStation Now before that service was merged into PlayStation Plus, subscribers were expecting continued classic and retro additions each month.
July's PlayStation Plus Premium additions include Echoshift, No Heroes Allowed!, and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival from the PlayStation Portable era, but the August list of games did not include any titles exclusive to the Premium tier. After seeing just three classic games advertised as new additions since the new tiers went live in June, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers seem to be growing impatient.
You can see some of the reactions to the lack of retro and classic games in the responses below. If there's a game you want to see added to PlayStation Plus Premium, be sure to drop its name in our comments, too.
Are We Done?
Hey @Sony @PlayStation #playstationplus, sure would be cool if you added Retro Games to the Retro Tier I'm paying for... It'd be weird if this month you added literally no Retro games... Oh wait, that's what you did... So are we just done with Retro games then?— the Mythos Mystery Society (@MysteryMythos) August 11, 2022
Were the Day-One Classics the Big Draw?
Retro games that are released on ps plus day 1 lol that was the biggest hype about ps premium. And that's my point if it wasn't for the day 1 ps classics them Noone would've cared about the service except for new console owners then they would quickly unsub after they catch up— angelface87 (@ang3lface87) August 12, 2022
Where Are the Retro Games?
Why do I pay for premium?... Where are good retro games, demos,... It's a joke— Froncils Sourcés (@o_titsu) August 10, 2022
Asking for More Games
we desperately need more ps1/2 and psp games— Roberto Antonio Consuelo (@kimba23455) August 11, 2022
Not Seeing the Point
are we actually going to get more classic games or no? like i'm really struggling to see the point in keeping a premium sub when i could just drop to extra because the classic games and trials are so not worth it— myg_ho3 (@myg_ho3) August 11, 2022
Have to Step It Up
The extra list is awesome, but you guys gotta step up the premium section. The trials, and classics section are abysmal. People are going to drop that tier quick if that is going to be your least priority when it comes to adding games.— Metalguy86 (@Metalguy36) August 11, 2022
It Was Supposed to Be a Big Selling Point
Sony pushed the Premium Tier of PS Plus SPECIFICALLY for playing Classic Games. PS1. PS2. PS3.— Brian Kochert (@RetroGamerGuy76) August 10, 2022
That was supposed to be one of the huge selling points for it.
Here we are almost 2 months out from the service's launch and the "classic" game selection is pitiful.
May As Well Downgrade to PlayStation Plus Extra
Playstation I've been paying for ps plus premium since it started and you guys have added no retro titles which was the biggest selling point of premium and no new game trials the other big selling point of premium I might as well just get extra come Sony step it up please— Jeff Jackson (@JeffJac76471685) August 11, 2022
Just Disappointed
@PlayStation So who needs retro content right????…. C’mon do better I’m not mad I’m just disappointed— Zenmanwithaplan (@steadysamurai) August 10, 2022