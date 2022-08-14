PlayStation Plus Subscribers Growing Frustrated by Lack of Retro Games

Sony is still offering its PlayStation Plus subscribers bundles of free games each month, and for the most part, those offerings have been received pretty well in July and in August. July's games included Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, and Arcadegeddon, for example, while August's games are Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, and Little Nightmares. While this is all well and good for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers, those subscribed to the service's Premium tier have been left wondering where all the retro and classic games are.

For those who didn't pay the new tiers much mind when they went live in June, the PlayStation Plus Premium tier is meant to include a library of these classic games from the PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, and PlayStation 3 era as well as some PlayStation Portable games, too. It does indeed provide that, but considering how many of those games were available previously through PlayStation Now before that service was merged into PlayStation Plus, subscribers were expecting continued classic and retro additions each month.

July's PlayStation Plus Premium additions include Echoshift, No Heroes Allowed!, and LocoRoco Midnight Carnival from the PlayStation Portable era, but the August list of games did not include any titles exclusive to the Premium tier. After seeing just three classic games advertised as new additions since the new tiers went live in June, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers seem to be growing impatient.

You can see some of the reactions to the lack of retro and classic games in the responses below. If there's a game you want to see added to PlayStation Plus Premium, be sure to drop its name in our comments, too.