PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2022 Now Live

✖

It took a bit longer than normal in the month, but Sony has now pushed live June 2022's free games that are available as part of PlayStation Plus. Per usual this month, three games in total are available to snag through the PlayStation subscription service. This time around, though, all of the games in question are available to play on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

In case you missed Sony's official announcement last week, June's PS Plus lineup for June includes God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. God of War is definitely the most notable game of the bunch here, and while it's available solely on PS4, a PS5 optimization patch is also available for those who might have the current-gen Sony console. In addition, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is available in two different formats with a native PS5 and PS4 version both being up for grabs this month. All in all, this is a pretty strong lineup and should only look to help fans prepare even further for the release of God of War Ragnarok later in 2022.

If you would like to learn more about each game joining PlayStation Plus in June, you can find a description and trailer for them all down below.

God of War (PS4)

"From Santa Monica Studio and creative director Cory Barlog comes a new beginning for one of gaming's most recognizable icons. Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest."

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

"The Naruto franchise is back with a brand new experience in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker! This new game lets gamers battle as a team of 4 to compete against other teams online! Graphically, Shinobi Striker is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are!"

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS5 and PS4)

"Brawl it out as your favorite Nickelodeon characters in bombastic platform battles! With a power-packed cast of heroes from the Nickelodeon universe, face-off with all-stars from SpongeBob Squarepants, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Loud House, Danny Phantom, Aaahh!!! Real Monsters, The Wild Thornberrys, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats, and more to determine ultimate animation dominance. With unique move sets and attacks inspired by their personalities, each character has an individual style of play enabling endless action for Nickelodeon's legion of fans. Select your favorite and then let the intense brawls begin with online and local multiplayer action."