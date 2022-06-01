PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2022 Revealed

Following the recent leak of PlayStation Plus’ June 2022 free video games, PlayStation has officially announced the new titles for the coming month — confirming every single bit of the leak as accurate. God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl are upcoming free video games for PlayStation Plus, though there are as usual several caveats for them.

First and foremost, both God of War and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker are both for the PlayStation 4 only. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, however, is for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Additionally, all of these titles are only able to be claimed by PlayStation Plus subscribers, and even then only for a limited time. All three video games will be available starting on June 7th.

Unlike previous PlayStation Plus offerings, June 2022’s freebies are a bit unusual in that they will technically be part of the first rollout across the new PlayStation Plus tiers. The new tiered version of PlayStation Plus with PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium has started rolling out globally with North America set to launch the new tiered service on June 13th. PlayStation Plus Essential, which is the lowest tier of the new service, is exactly the same as what PlayStation Plus currently offers with a different name. All three have access to free PlayStation Plus video games.

As noted above, June 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games are God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. They are set to become available on June 7th. May 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games — FIFA 22 for PS5 and PS4, Tribes of Midgard for PS5 and PS4, and Curse of the Dead Gods for PS4 — are currently available and run through June 6th.

