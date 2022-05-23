PlayStation Plus Premium Reveals New PS1 and PSP Games

✖

Sony has seemingly confirmed a handful of new games that will be joining the back catalog of titles that will be available when PlayStation Plus Premium rolls out. Within the past week, Sony better outlined many of the games that would be coming to the new version of PS Plus when it launches in June. When making these announcements, though, it was specified that more titles would be added to the service prior to launch. Now, we seem to know what at least two of these new games will be.

According to a new report from Eurogamer, PlayStation Plus Premium will be adding both Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee and Ridge Racer 2. These games were found listed on the PlayStation Store for Asian regions, which is where PlayStation Plus Premium will be launching first. Oddworld happens to be a game that will be joining the PlayStation 1 offerings with PS Plus while Ridge Racer 2 is a title that was released on PSP.

All in all, neither of these games are likely going to make or break someone's decision to subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium or not. Still, this does confirm that Sony is very much in the process of adding more games to the service over time. While PS Plus Premium is only just now starting to roll out across Asia, the service won't hit the United States or Europe until June. As such, it seems likely that more games could populate on PS Plus over that span of time, making the official release in the west a bit larger compared to what eastern regions are currently seeing.

In case you didn't already have the date circled on your calendar, PlayStation Plus Premium is planned to go live next month on June 13th in North America. Those in Australia and Europe will have to wait a bit longer, however, as the new subscription platform won't become available until June 23rd.

Are you planning to check out PS Plus Premium when it does become available? Or are you more than happy with your current subscription to the service? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.