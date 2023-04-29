PlayStation Plus Losing Some of Its Best PS3 Games

PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers are losing to acess to four games, including some of the best PS3 games available via PS Plus. We already knew 31 games were leaving the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium libraries on May 16, 2023. Now it looks like several more games will be joining this exodus: Batman: Arkham City, Batman: Arkham Asylum, LEGO Harry Potter Collection, and Injustice 2. Why this information wasn't advertized initially, and why it remains unadvertised, we don't know, but the information comes straight from the PlayStation Store.

Obviously, LEGO Harry Potter Collection is a big blow to Harry Potter fans, and likewise, Injustice 2 is a big blow to DC and fighting game fans. That said, the biggest loss here are the two Batman games. Batman: Arkham City debuted back in 2011 to a 96 on Metacritic. Arkham: Asylum debuted two years earlier in 2009 to a 92 on Metacritic. Both, but especially Arkham City, are considered some of the greatest games of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation.

Batman: Arkham Asylum: "Batman: Arkham Asylum exposes players to a dark and atmospheric adventure that takes them into the depths of Arkham Asylum -Gotham City's high security psychiatric hospital for the criminally insane. Use Batman's legendary gadgetry, strike from the shadows, and confront The Joker and Gotham City's most notorious super villains."

Batman: Arkham City: "Batman: Arkham City sends players soaring into Arkham City – a heavily fortified sprawling district in the heart of Gotham City. Batman Arkham City introduces a brand-new story that draws together an all-star cast of classic characters and murderous villains from the Batman universe."

LEGO Harry Potter Collection: "The LEGO Harry Potter Collection brings LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7 remastered! This compilation unites the creative prowess of LEGO and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more for players of all ages to enjoy."

Injustice 2: "Build and power up the ultimate version of your favourite DC legends in Injustice 2. This is your Legend. Your Journey. Your Injustice"

