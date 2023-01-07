PlayStation Plus Now Cheaper for Some Subscribers

PlayStation Plus subscriptions are now cheaper, but only for some subscribers, or rather potential subscribers. Right now, two of the three versions of PS Plus -- PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium -- are 30 to 40 percent off via the official PlayStation website. There are some catches though. The first is that this is only available when you buy three or 12 months of the subscription service. There's no such offer for a single month of PS Plus. The other catch, which is going to disqualify a lot of people, is that it's for new subscribers only. Not only can existing subscribers not stack, but if you've been subscribed in the past the offer isn't available, even if your subscription has lapsed and isn't currently active.

Like always, this is a limited-time offer. More specifically, this offer is only available to redeem until January 13. In other words, for five more days from the moment of publishing this. However, don't sweat it if you don't have the funds right now as these type of deals happen a few times a year.

For those interested in the pricing, 12 months of PlayStation Plus Premium now costs $79.99 rather than $119.99. Meanwhile, three months costs $34.99 rather than $49.99. As for PlayStation Plus Extra, 12 months now costs $59.99 rather than $99.99 while three months costs $24.99 rather than $39.99. And then there is PlayStation Plus Essential, which is not on sale in any capacity.

