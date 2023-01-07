Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time

Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.

As for what the difference is between it and its predecessor, Timberman, there's not a ton. The gameplay is more or less the same, but how it's played is different as it's more multiplayer-focused than its predecessor. In addition to this, there are a few changes from its predecessor that make it play a little differently, but again these differences aren't drastic.

"The game loved by millions of players all around the world – Timberman, now has a brand new, polished axe! Timberman VS - available on PC and consoles, featuring a cross-platform play! Gather your friends and prove that you are a world-class wood chopper," reads an official blurb about the game. Enter the digital forest and discover a new version of this classic, casual game – slice and dice trees in an arcade style, challenge your friends and be the fastest timberman alive! Timberman now features a single-player challenge, to test your skills and unlock as many as 56 characters, and local games to have fun with your friends! Grab your trustworthy axe, become a true Timberman, and chop trees in three, unique game modes."

