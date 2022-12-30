PlayStation Exclusive Is Officially One of the Worst Games of This Year

One of the worst games of 2022, according to Metacritic, is a PlayStation console exclusive, which is to say the only consoles it's available via is the PS4 and PS5. When you hear the word "exclusive" and "PlayStation" you think of quality, thanks to games like God of War Ragnarok, Bloodborne, Marvel's Spider-Man, and The Last of Us. These are just a few examples of many. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive can be a hit, and occasionally, there's going to be one or two that completely miss the mark. However, what you don't expect is one of these games to be one of the worst games of the last decade, but that's exactly what Babylon's Fall is.

On Metacritic's Top 10 Worst Video Games of 2022, the Square Enix and PlatinumGames joint sits at number three thanks to the PS5 version of the game, which boasts a terrible score of 41. What makes this even more surprising is the fact that it comes from PlatinumGames, a developer that has released the likes of Bayonetta and its sequels, NieR Automata, and Vanquish. To be fair though, it's also released a few stinkers over the years as well.

"Each time I wrapped up a session of Babylon's Fall, I told myself that it was the last time I'd play the game. But each time, after trying to rationalize and justify what I'd experienced, I'd return in hopes of finding something – anything – that clicked and made the time already invested worthwhile," reads the opening of our own review of the game. "That failed to ever happen, with Babylon's Fall proving over and over again to be a disjointed and frustrating game devoid of any defining characteristics beyond how uninteresting it is."

It's unclear what ultimately went wrong with Babylon's Fall, and why PlayStation seemingly struck a deal to nab console exclusivity. Whatever the case, Sony will likely think twice before striking another deal with PlatinumGames, which itself has since released Bayonetta 3. That's right, the Japanese studio managed to release one of the worst games of the year and one of the best games of the year all within one single calendar year.