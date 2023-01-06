PS5 Users Warned of Potential Design Flaw that Can Ruin Console

PS5 users have been warned of a potential design flaw that is said to have the ability to ruin their console. The PlayStation 5 was released in 2020, and just like the Xbox Series X, there have been no hardware issues so far, at least of the major variety. However, sometimes it takes a little time for issues to present themselves and be discovered. To this end, it looks like those who have been using their console vertically may soon have a problem on their hands.

As you may know, the PS5 can be positioned in two ways: horizontally and vertically. PlayStation has advertised the console in both positions in official marketing and promotional material. Yet, over on Twitter someone who runs a hardware repair shop has warned PlayStation users to not place their consoles vertically.

What's the issue with placing your console vertically? Well, according to the user, they've had multiple damaged PS5s where the liquid metal used for APU cooling spills, runs, and becomes uneven. As you would expect, this impact the console's cooling, which in turn impacts other components of the machine.

How widespread this problem is, we don't know. The user in question claims they've seen the issue more than once and there are some other reports from other PS5 owners as well. This is far from being classified as a widespread problem, but with time that could change. Meanwhile, there's nothing confirming the trigger for this issue is the console being placed vertically, but right now, that's the only explanation that has been presented.

Do not put your Ps5 upright, here is the result the liquid moves and the freezes are there pic.twitter.com/A4Do3TkcXk — Consoles System (@68Logic) January 4, 2023

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on the situation. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt. While there is enough evidence here to be concerned, it's not enough to raise the alarms yet.

