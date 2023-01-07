PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised How Much They Love New Free Game

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are surprised with how much they love one of January's new free games considering its divisive reputation. This week, January's free PS Plus games -- available to all subscribers, no matter the tier -- went live. The marquee offering is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alongside this, Axiom Verge 2 is also available to all PS Plus subscribers to download. If neither of these games interest you -- whether because they aren't your type or because you already own them -- then the third and final game may be for you: Fallout 76. As some subscribers have learned since downloading it and checking it out, it's not the same game that was released in 2018 to disappointment and controversy.

"Based on reviews I wasn't expecting much from Fallout 76," writes one PS Plus subscriber over on Reddit. " But now I'm hooked, it's like Fallout 5! Looks great, plays great, excellent voice cast so far, and interesting goals on quests. I don't get the hate at all. I'm just starting out but so far it's an easy 8/10.

Replying to this, another subscriber pointed out that the game in 2023 is the product of four years of revision, polish, and a ton of new content.

"Well, you are starting out four years into a live service game. Every main issue has been ironed out, but the general pubic lives on first impressions," reads the reply.

Of course, not everyone is going to enjoy Fallout 76 just because it's 2023 and the game has improved. There are still issues with the game that could prevent both Fallout fans, and especially non-Fallout fans, from getting into it. However, if you've ever been curious or have the itch to check it out, it's now free if you have PS Plus, and it seems many are enjoying that never thought they would.

