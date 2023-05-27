Classic PS1 RPG Remake Gets Delayed Just Before Release

A remake of a tactical RPG from the PlayStation 1 era is still happening, but its release has been delayed indefinitely while the developers take more time to add more to the game in order to meet players' expectations. The game in question is Front Mission 2, an RPG originally released way back in 1997 by G-Craft and Square, the latter being the company that would later merge with Enix to form the Square Enix we know today. This remake was supposed to be out on June 12th which would've had it releasing in fewer than three weeks, but as of Friday, the game's been delayed for the foreseeable future.

Forever Entertainment, the publisher handling the release of this remake, said on socials this week that the game had been delayed. You'll notice in the statement that Forever Entertainment says that the Nintendo Switch release has been delayed -- that's because despite this being a PS1 game originally, the remade version is only coming to the Nintendo Switch with no other release platforms confirmed at this time. That's still the case moving forward, though we don't know anymore when this remake will be released.

"As the premiere date for Front Mission 2: Remake approaches, we have made the decision to postpone the release of the game on Nintendo Switch," the statement said. "This decision was not taken lightly, but in collaboration with the development team, we want to ensure that we have sufficient time to add as many functionalities as possible while proceeding with proper implementation and tests, in order to meet your expectations for a modern-day remake."

On the topic of when this game might be out, we got neither a date nor a timeframe with Forever Entertainment saying that it's "currently unable to provide a specific revised premiere date," though the company assured fans that it's "working tirelessly" to get the remake done.

The Front Mission series began back in 1995 with the first game that spawned numerous sequels, spin-offs, and other projects in different mediums like film and manga. This second game, as the name suggests, follows the story of the first and was only released in Japan in the past, so this remake that's been shown off before in trailers like the one above will mark the first time that the game has been released outside of Japan.

More on the Front Mission 2 remake can be found on the site set up for the game.