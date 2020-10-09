PlayStation Confirms These PS4 Games Won't Work on PS5

✖

Some new details shared on the backwards compatibility plans for the PlayStation 5 are reassuring for PlayStation 4 owners who want to bring their games with them to the next generation. A list of games was shared by PlayStation in a support article that named different PlayStation 4 titles which won’t be playable on the PlayStation 5, but thankfully, that list is a pretty small one. It only consists of 10 different games with PlayStation saying the “overwhelming majority” of PlayStation 4 games will still be playable on the PlayStation 5.

The list of games that won’t be making the jump to the next generation on the PlayStation 5 was shared by PlayStation in a support article about backwards compatibility that was spotted by Twitter user and gaming tipster Wario64. If you’re into any of the 10 games below it’ll be a letdown that they can’t be played on the PlayStation 5, but in the bigger view for backwards compatibility, it’s a good sign that these are the only games so far which definitely won’t be playable on the PlayStation 5.

PS4-Only Games:

DWVR

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2

Just Deal With It!

Shadow Complex Remastered

Robinson: The Journey

We Sing

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Shadwen

Joe's Diner

A reason for why these particular games won’t be playable on the new next-gen console was not provided. These games will be marked with a special tag in the PlayStation Store that says they’re only playable on the PlayStation 4, and should there ever be more games added to this list, it’s presumed they’ll get the same tag.

As for the rest of the PlayStation 4’s vast library, if the game’s not on this list, it’s to be assumed that you’ll be able to play it on the PlayStation 5 via backwards compatibility when the new console launches. The wording in PlayStation’s statement saying the “overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 games are playable on PS5 consoles” echoed past comments about backwards compatibility plans. It’s still not as comprehensive as Xbox’s backwards compatibility commitment to making games from generations ago playable on the Xbox Series X, but it’s not a bad deal for PlayStation 4 owners who don’t want to leave their still-growing collections behind.

The PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are scheduled to release on November 12th.