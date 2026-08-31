Ubisoft PlayStation Exclusive Game Now Available for $1.59

A Ubisoft PlayStation console exclusive is now available for PS4 and PS5 users for $1.59. A console exclusive, for those not familiar with the term, is a game only available on a single console platform, but that is also available on PC. In this case, we are dealing with a 2015 PS4 console exclusive. There is no PS5 version of the game, but the PS4 version is playable on PS5 and PS5 Pro via backward compatibility.

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Back in 2015, specifically Ubisoft Reflections — which no longer exists — released an adventure platformer called Grow Home. This game has never come to Nintendo platforms or Xbox platforms. To this end, it is unclear if PlayStation worked out some exclusivity deal for the title, but the end result is the same regardless of whether it did or not. Meanwhile, Ubisoft is usually associated with AAA games with large budgets, but during the PS4 and Xbox One generation in particular, it made quite a number of smaller-budget games that were effectively indie games in spirit. Grow Home was one of these games. And it’s been made available on both the PlayStation Store and Steam for just $1.59, which is cheaper than the price of most candy bars these days. To accompany this, on the same platforms, its 2016 sequel, Grow Home, is now available for just $1.99.

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A Forgotten Ubisoft Game

Given that Grow Home is not an Assassin’s Creed game or a Far Cry game or a Tom Clancy’s game — and given that it’s also a smaller release — many have completely forgotten it exists in the 11 years since. That said, it’s a solid platformer, as evidenced by its 75 on Metacritic, a 4/5 on the PlayStation Store after 45,000 user reviews, and a 93/100 on Steam after 2,888 user reviews.

As for the game itself, you play as BUD, a robot on a mission to save his home planet by harvesting the seeds of a giant alien plant. To do this, BUD will need to navigate a world with floating islands, strange plants, and strange animals. To reach higher ground, though, Bud will need to develop his unique climbing abilities, and at all costs, avoid falling all the way down.

Those who decide to check out the Ubisoft game — whether on PS4 or PS5 — should expect a runtime of about 3 to 5 hours, though completionists may need more like 8 or 9 hours with the platformer. This isn’t the longest game, but when it is $1.59, there is undeniable content per dollar value. The series is probably perpetually dormant, but if you are on a budget, it’s a good revisit. And it holds up very well in 2026.