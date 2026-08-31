Remakes of Two PS1 Exclusive Games Leaked

Remakes of two classic PS1 exclusive games have been leaked, if a new report is accurate. Both of the games in question are late 1990s releases, having come out in 1997 and 1998, respectively. And both games are classic PS1 titles that many will have played if they had a PS1, or at least seen on the shelves of various retailers back in the day. In other words, there are many niche PS1 games that have been returning lately, but these aren’t that.

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The new report comes the way of PSI. According to the French outlet, citing sources inside at Flying Wild Hog, the co-developer on the current remake of the first Tomb Raider game in the works at Crystal Dynamics, remakes of the second and third games in the original trilogy are also planned and greenlit, ahead of the release of the aforementioned remake, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis.

Two Classic PS1 Games

For those out of the loop, the original Tomb Raider game was released in 1996 by developer Core Design and publisher Eidos Interactive. The former no longer exists, but leadership from it eventually founded the aforementioned Crystal Dynamics. When it was released, it was a PS1 console exclusive available only on PS1 and PC. And it was a huge success and spawned a major franchise that exists to this day and has expanded to other forms of media. To this end, it released to a 91 on Metacritic.

The second game released the following year, and unfortunately it was not as good, though it was still received well. To this end, it earned an 85 on Metacritic. Then the quality dipped with the third game, which released the following year to a 78 on Metacritic. To this end, it’s hard to imagine there would be much demand for a remake of this third game. It would make sense to bundle the second and third games together, but this could be a tricky endeavor.

What the report makes no mention of is whether the remakes would include each game’s respective expansion: Tomb Raider II’s The Golden Mask and Tomb Raider III’s The Lost Artefact. If they will be included, it will have to be natively, as both are standalone releases. This may rule out each from being included.

All of that said, and as always, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information. More than this, it’s subject to change. It sounds like these projects, if in the works at all, are very early in pre-production. If the remake of the first comes out and underperforms, there is a very good chance these projects would be cancelled as a result. This outcome doesn’t seem likely for the first game at this stage, but it is certainly possible.

Currently, none of the implicated parties have commented on this new report. For various reasons, we do not expect this to change, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.