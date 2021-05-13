PlayStation Reveals Play at Home Content for Call of Duty: Warzone, MLB The Show 21, and More

✖

PlayStation's final update for Play at Home has now been revealed, and this one is a little bit different! Previous months have offered free games, but this time, fans are being treated to DLC and in-game currency for various titles available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Starting May 17th, players can get free content in Rocket League, Brawlhalla, Destruction AllStars, MLB The Show 21, NBA 2K21, World of Tanks/World of Warships, and Warframe. On May 20th, players will also be able to grab free content in Call of Duty: Warzone. The full list of free content for each game was revealed by PlayStation Blog can be found listed below:

Brawlhalla- Brawlhalla: Play at Home Pack – includes the Rayman Legend Unlock, Sir Rayelot Skin with Axe and Gauntlet Weapon Skins, Shrug Emote and Grimm Sidekick.

Destruction AllStars- 1100 Destruction Points.

MLB The Show 21- MLB The Show 21 10 The Show Packs

NBA 2K21- The Play at Home Pack – includes MyTEAM Series 2 Amethyst Damian Lillard, 5,000 MyTEAM Points and more.

Rocket League- PlayStation Plus Pack – includes four unique customization items including Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, Blue Rocks Trail, and the Trimpact BL Player Banner.

Rogue Company- Rogue Company: Play at Home Pack – includes the Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit and 200 Rogue Bucks.

Warframe- Warframe: Starter Bundle – includes 100 Platinum, 100,000 Credits, 7 Day Affinity Booster, Essential Base Damage Mod Bundle and more.

World of Tanks/World of Warships- Twice the Courage Pack For World of Tanks: Modern Armor, this bundle includes five x1.5 Silver Boosters, five x2 XP Boosters, 7 days of Premium Account and more. For World of Warships: Legends, this bundle includes Tier III battleship Arkansas, 7 days of Premium Account and 5x Rare Boosters of all five types.

Call of Duty: Warzone- 5 Double XP Tokens [Available from May 20 at 10am PDT, 18:00 BST, May 21 02:00 JST]

So far, reception to the final Play at Home package seems a bit mixed. Fans have been happy about the free content provided as part of the Play at Home campaign, but some are finding the final offering a bit underwhelming. Some of the games that are part of the promotion are free-to-play, so this might be an incentive to try them out, but it's not as exciting as getting something along the lines of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition.

Speaking of Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition, PlayStation fans still have a little bit longer to snag the game for free. The game is still available through May 14th at 8 p.m. PT. Most of the new content will be free starting May 17th at 8 p.m. PT. The Call of Duty: Warzone content goes live a few days later on May 20th at 10 a.m. PT. All of the new content will be free through June 6th at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Do you plan on taking advantage of the final Play at Home deals? Are you disappointed by this month's freebies? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!