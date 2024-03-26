New PS5 Feature Gives You Helpful Hints From Other Players

Sony has introduced a new feature heading to PlayStation 5 consoles that will allow users to share helpful tips with one another when playing just about any game. Since the PS5 launched back in 2020, Sony has continued to add a variety of quality-of-life components to the latest PlayStation console that gives players more feedback on their progress, playtime, and strategies for various titles. Now, Sony is looking to lean even further into these elements of the PS5 and it's doing so by drawing upon those within the PlayStation community.

Detailed in a new write-up on the PlayStation Blog, Sony announced that it's expanding its "Game Help" section of the PS5 later in 2024. This new section will be dubbed "Community Game Help" and will be able to give players more in-game tips by "incorporating videos that are automatically generated from gameplay footage of players who have opted in to contribute." This is something that Sony says will be available across all PS5 consoles and won't require any sort of added subscription. As for the games that will feature this functionality, Sony has said that it won't be available for all titles, but most major releases will seemingly allow it with more promised to come as time goes on.

To better explain how this all will work, Community Game Help will be available upon simply pressing the PS button and opening the PS5's submenu. From here, users will be able to access the Hints section of the game they're playing where they'll find walkthrough videos that have been submitted from both developers and community members. So if you find yourself stuck in a game such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, for instance, you'll be able to access this Hints section of the PS5 to find a solution to the problem you're currently encountering in-game.

Sony also notes that it will allow PS5 players to rate the clips that are uploaded to the Community Game Help section. As a result, the feature should most prominently highlight walkthroughs and tips that other users have deemed to be the most helpful. For those who would prefer to not take part in any of these new sharing features, Sony says the "Captures & Broadcasts" section of the PS5 settings menu will allow players to disable the console's ability to capture gameplay clips. More details about how all of this will work should be provided in the months ahead.

How do you feel about this new Community Game Help feature that is set to come to PS5? Is this a program that you'll opt in to using on your own console, or do you plan to steer clear of it entirely?