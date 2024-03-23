PS5 Users Can Now Buy a Classic Game for Just $2.24

PS5 users -- as well as PS4 users -- can now buy a classic game from the PS1 era for just $2.24. Better yet, its sequel, which is also a PS1 classic, is also on sale for $4.49. Both PS5 deals are available until next week, or more specifically, until March 28. And both are courtesy of the PlayStation Store "Essential Picks" sale. That said, it is worth noting that both games are both available via PS Plus Premium as PS1-emulated games, though this as rentals, not free game downloads. An active PS Plus Premium subscription is required to access them.

The two mystery PS5 games in question are Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee and its spin-off sequel Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus. Both released by Oddworld Inhabitants via the PS1 in 1997 and 1998, respectively. Upon release, both games were well received. The former garnered an 89 on GameRankings, the latter a 90 on GameRankings. In other words, both were critically acclaimed and sold seemingly well at the time as the Oddworld series was more relevant back in the late 90s, as a brand new series, than it is now, though it still lives on with new releases. As you may know, the most recent release in the series, Oddworld: Soulstorm was an early PS5 game back in 2021.

The PlayStation Store listing of both games mentions that both have been improved on PS4 and PS5, and juiced up with new features. What improvements have been added exactly, and what new features are in the games, the listings do not mention. What is noted is that there "may be times where the title plays differently from the PlayStation version, or where some features may cause the title to not function properly." The latter is obviously a pretty major issue if present, but the PlayStation Store listings for the pair of games are lacking more precise information than this vague warning. As a result, it is safe to assume if there are instances of this in either game, the issues are minor, but this is just speculation.

The last thing noted by the PlayStation Store that should be noted before making any purchase, is that both games do not support any PS1 console peripherals, which also may limit functionality.

