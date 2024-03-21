New PS5 Update Finally Brings Back the Most Requested Feature From PS4

Sony has finally heard the cries of PlayStation fans and is bringing back a hugely popular feature from the PS4 with a new update to PS5 consoles. Perhaps more than anything else, PS5 owners have been making it known since the hardware launched in 2020 that they want to see dynamic wallpaper and themes return to the latest PlayStation console. This is something that was featured on the PS4 since its arrival in 2013, but the ability to personalize the PS5's backdrop wasn't something that Sony brought over in the jump between consoles. Now, a new update has finally rectified this, although it only impacts one specific aspect of the PS5 menu for the moment.

As of today, a new update for PlayStation 5 began rolling out that brought with it the ability to change the wallpaper on the console's "Explore" tab. Currently, there are six different background options to choose from, all of which feature PlayStation iconography. As a result, the specific themes that were seen on PS4 haven't been made available on PS5. Beyond this, the Explore tab has been further overhauled to now feature status bars that highlight your PS5's storage and the battery life of the DualSense controller in use, among other additions.

You can get a look at these changes to the PS5 dashboard right here in a video from YouTuber Mystic:

At the time of this writing, there are two pretty big caveats with this PS5 update and these tweaks to the Explore tab. For starters, this patch is still only in beta, which means that this update hasn't been pushed out to all PlayStation 5 owners. If you're someone who doesn't opt-in to using beta firmware for your console, you might not see any of these alterations yet. Beyond this, Sony is also currently only testing out this Explore overhaul for those in the United States. All other regions around the globe have yet to see any of these revisions, although they'll likely come about in an official update for the platform soon enough.

Until that time, how do you feel about these changes to the PS5 that Sony had made based on fan feedback? And are you still hoping to see dedicated themes come to PS5 that would change the dashboard's entire look? Let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

