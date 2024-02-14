PlayStation Isn't Releasing Any New "Major Franchise Titles" Anytime Soon

PlayStation fans might be in for a bit of a dry spell over the remainder of 2024 following recent comments from those in charge at Sony. By all accounts, the PlayStation 5 is off to a pretty strong start to begin this year. Helldivers 2 just launched this past week and has quickly become a big hit for PlayStation. Meanwhile, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is set to be exclusively released at the end of this month on PS5. Despite this great momentum out of the gate, it sounds as though Sony's own first-party titles from established properties are going to be few and far between over the course of the next year.

In Sony's latest financial briefing, the corporate tech giant outlined its plans for the coming fiscal year, which will run from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. When giving guidance for this period, Sony said that the PlayStation section of the company has "no plan for release of major franchise titles." Specifics other than this lone statement weren't given, but it seems clear that PlayStation's own first-party studios won't have a whole lot going on during this period of time.

It is worth noting, though, that Sony isn't saying that it won't release any first-party games whatsoever. New franchises such as Concord are set to release this year and will be accompanied by other second-party exclusives that include Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade, and Konami's remake of Silent Hill 2. Essentially, this message from Sony is making clear that any big-name properties such as Uncharted, God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, and Marvel's Spider-Man (to name a few) aren't going to be heard again until April 2025 at the earliest. In some ways, that's unsurprising, but it definitely suggests that PlayStation fans will want to lower their expectations as we continue forward.

