Sea of Thieves Seemingly Teases PlayStation, Nintendo Switch Release

Over the last few weeks, just about every first-party Xbox game has been rumored to release on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, and that includes Sea of Thieves. Rumors about the game going multi-platform have been circulating for a while now, and the game's official Twitter account poured some fuel on the fire today. The Tweet follows the classic "Roses are Red, Violets are Blue" poem, and while it could just be some Valentine's Day fun from the game's social team, many people are assuming those references are allusions to Switch and PlayStation's signature colors.

The Tweet from the Sea of Thieves Twitter account can be found embedded below.

Rowboats are red,

And sometimes they're blue,

Other times they're green,

Occasionally they can be white...



Wait, where were we going with this? — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) February 14, 2024

Why Sea of Thieves Makes Sense on Switch and PS5

Unsurprisingly, the Tweet has once again set off a debate about the value of Xbox games appearing on other platforms. On one hand, Microsoft fans have expressed a lot of concern over the last week about Xbox systems losing their perceived value; the argument being that if a system doesn't have exclusives that are worth owning, there isn't a reason worth buying it over a PS5. However, in the case of Sea of Thieves, it actually makes a lot of sense! After all, this is an online game, and putting it on more platforms will result in more people checking it out. That larger player base could also give the game a better chance of sticking around longer, as Rare would have more incentive to continue supporting Sea of Thieves with new content updates.

In that regard, Sea of Thieves makes a lot more sense as a multi-platform game than many of Xbox's other exclusives. Current players would actually have a reason to be happy with the move, as long as Xbox didn't neglect those that have been with Sea of Thieves since 2018. However, until we get some kind of confirmation from Microsoft, fans are just going to have to wait to see how this all plays out.

Xbox Goes Third-Party

Over the last few years, Xbox has brought multiple games to PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, including titles like Ori and the Blind Forest and Minecraft. However, recent reports have suggested that Microsoft is looking to expand its multi-platform options in a major way. These rumors started with smaller exclusives like Hi-Fi Rush, but have since expanded to include major offerings such as Starfield and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. At this time, no one knows for sure which Xbox games will end up coming to Switch and PS5, but Xbox boss Phil Spencer plans to address the situation later this week. Spencer will be appearing on an episode of the Official Xbox Podcast on February 15th, where he will reveal details about the company's current business plans.

