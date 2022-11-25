ComicBook.com's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide for PlayStation

2022 has been a heck of a year for gaming, especially for PlayStation. The console released some of its biggest games in 2022, including some highly anticipated sequels like God of War Ragnarok. It also marked a pretty massive milestone for one of the company's other endeavors: film. For years, Sony has been working to try and adapt some of its biggest games for live action for quite some time and finally managed to do it with one of its biggest properties via Uncharted. The film had mixed reactions from fans and critics, but raked in over $400 million at the box office and has done well on streaming services like Netflix. Needless to say, PlayStation has had a number of "blockbusters" across film and gaming this year. So, if you have a special someone in your life that you want to shop for and you know they are a big PlayStation fan, we've curated a helpful list for you. On top of traditional things like PlayStation Plus subscriptions and gift cards, we've also rounded up some of the best games, hardware, and other PlayStation-related items that the gamer in your life may enjoy. Retailers like GameStop have some great holiday deals, so we highly recommend giving them a look for other items that may fit your budget. You can take a look at the list of curated PlayStation items below.

PlayStation 5 The holy grail of gaming right now, the PlayStation 5, is going to be one of the key holiday items. Thankfully, it seems like they're at least slightly easier to get compared to previous years. Sony's biggest game to date for the PS5, God of War Ragnarok, was just released and the platform holder seems keen on ensuring as many people get to play it on PS5 as possible. There are bundles that allow you to purchase the console with a copy of the game without a crazy markup, so if you can find one of these, and they are indeed on store shelves, you should make an effort to snag it. See God of War Ragnarok PS5 Bundle on Amazon ($559)

God of War Ragnarok (Photo: PlayStation) God of War Ragnarok is on the tip of everyone's tongues this month. It's widely regarded as one of the best games of 2022 thanks to its rich, poignant story, epic setpieces, and hours of fun gameplay. If there's one game you buy for the PlayStation player in your life, assuming they haven't beaten you to it, it's this one. Although it works best on PS5 and will truly shine there, it also works wonderfully on PlayStation 4, so no one will be left out on the fun if they have a relevant PlayStation console to play on. See God of War Ragnarok (PS5 / PS4) on Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West Horizon Forbidden West is yet another excellent sequel that was released for PlayStation devices earlier this year. Its predecessor, Horizon Zero Dawn, is one of the most beloved PS4 games out there thanks to a layered open world filled with tons of content and a unique premise. Forbidden West continues the journey of protagonist Alloy who is trekking across a destroyed version of the United States after it has been overtaken by robot dinosaur-esque creatures. It's a true struggle for humanity as it battles against technology and even other people. It's fun, it's dramatic, and it will keep players busy for hours on end. See Horizon Forbidden West on Amazon

The Last of Us Part I (Photo: PlayStation) The Last of Us Part I is a remake of one of the most essential video games of the modern age. It's widely regarded as one of the best games ever made courtesy of its emotional story and has had a stranglehold on PlayStation's line-up since 2013 thanks to remasters and this new remake. The new remake takes the original version of the game and spruces it up with top-of-the-line graphics, gameplay enhancements, and more to make it fresh. If they've already played it before, it's a great way to experience it again. If they've never played it at all, it's a perfect addition to their collection. On top of that, a live-action adaptation of the game starring The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal will air on HBO in January. See The Last of Us Part I on Amazon ($49.99)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Edition Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition is a key addition to any PS5 library, especially if they just got the console or didn't own a PS4. Not only will you get 2020's Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but you'll also get a remastered version of Marvel's Spider-Man which was another one of the PS4's best games. It's two games for one incredible price and it's Spider-Man. You can simply never go wrong with Spider-Man. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is also coming out in 2023, so this will give fans some time to catch up on the story thus far. See Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition at Gamestop ($39)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is here and it's an incredibly high-value package. You get a big, bombastic campaign filled with characters fans know and love, a solid multiplayer mode that will be updated for at least the next 12 months, a two-player co-op mode, and all of your progress carries over to the free-to-play game Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Call of Duty is always a great purchase for those that love a good shooter to mindlessly waste some time on or grind in a competitive manner. See Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at Walmart ($55)