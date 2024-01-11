PS5 Controller Leak Reveals New DualSense With a Major Upgrade

A prominent leak has indicated that Sony is gearing up to release a new version of the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller that will come with one major upgrade. Since the launch of the PS5 back in 2020, one of the biggest complaints about the DualSense has been its short battery life. While PlayStation users have largely loved every other feature of the controller, the DualSense typically only has a charge for anywhere around six or seven hours. Fortunately, it looks like Sony has heard this criticism and is now looking to address it in a revision of the hardware soon.

Spotted on a recent Best Buy store page (via The Verge), a "V2" model of the PS5 DualSense was found to be listed. This version of the DualSense is virtually identical to the model that is currently available, but it's said to now feature a battery life that can last up to 12 hours. A launch date for the new PS5 controller has yet to be listed and its price is still the same as those that are now for sale. Given the way in which this leak has come about, it seems quite legitimate, but Sony hasn't confirmed as much just yet.

In recent months, Sony has been looking to make small improvements to the PS5 console and its various accessories. To close out 2023, the "PS5 Slim" was released, which finally scaled back the size of the platform by a notable amount. Moving further into 2024, rumors and reports have suggested that a PS5 Pro console is going to launch before this year comes to a close. With all of this in mind, it seems as though Sony is trying to refresh the PS5 in multiple different ways as the platform begins to near the midway point in its life cycle.

