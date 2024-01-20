PlayStation Sale Makes PS4 and PS5 Hits 90% Off

If you're looking for a new PS4 or PS5 game, "free PlayStation game" is as much as you can hope for. But if you can't get that, the closer you can get, the better, IN this case, the new PlayStation Store sale on PS4 and PS5 games lets us get as close as possible to that "free" threshold by putting a ton of different PlayStation games on sale for as much as 90% off. Some of those are newer than others, and some are indies while others are AAA releases, but the common theme between them is that they cost next to nothing during this sale.

Even better than that 90% discount is the fact that it applies to some of the special editions or bundles of PS4 games and PS5 games, too. These sorts of sales sometimes make Gold Editions or Ultimate Editions "discounted," but they end up costing as much as a brand new game anyway. Things look a bit better in this PlayStation Store sale, however, with those fancier editions of (albeit older) games costing $5 or less at times.

Whether it's one of those special editions of a game that you're looking for or just the base version of game you've been waiting to see on sale, here are some of the games in PlayStation's New Year's Sale that are 90% off right now:

Remothered: Tormented Fathers

$2.99 for PS4

"Remothered: Tormented Fathers is the pure and realistic survival horror videogame. A game by Darril Arts, directed by Chris Darril, developed by Stormind Games. The story unwinds around Rosemary Reed, a determined 35 year-old woman who arrives at Felton's house to investigate on the disappearance of a little girl some years before. When the hosts realize the woman's true intentions, a terrifying ordeal begins."

Battlefield V Definitive Edition

$4.99 for PS4

This is the ultimate Battlefield V experience. Choose from the complete arsenal of weapons, vehicles, and gadgets and immerse yourself in the hard-fought battles of World War 2. Stand out on the battlefield with the complete roster of Elites and the best customization content of Year 1 and Year 2.

One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition

$8.99 for PS4

"The One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition includes the game and the Episode Pass, which contains 3 additional episode packs and bonus items. Leave your compass behind and join Luffy as he embarks on a brand new action-packed adventure where you can experience the powers of the legendary Gum-Gum fruit to uncover hidden secrets on an original, never-before-seen island!"

Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition

$2.99 for PS4

"In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, you must rise up to face the Chaos hordes. Playing solo or with up to four in local or online co-op, choose a hero from four character classes and prepare for epic battles wielding some of the most powerful artefacts of the Old World."

Kona

$1.49 for PS4 and PS5

"The first installment in a series of four games, Kona is a chilly interactive tale you won't soon forget. October 1970. W. Hamilton, a rich industrialist who owns a hunting manor in Northern Canada, reports several cases of vandalism perpetrated against his property. Unable to find out who dared to commit these acts, Hamilton calls Carl Faubert, a renowned private detective to handle the affair. In Kona, Carl becomes trapped up in the deep north, engulfed in an unexpected snowstorm. The player incarnates detective Faubert, who must shed light on the mysterious events befalling the area."

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

$1.49 for PS4

"Featuring an immersive story crafted by renowned games writer Rhianna Pratchett, Lost Words: Beyond the Page will mesmerize players with its unique blend of gameplay mechanics and striking watercolor aesthetic. Driven by the player's curiosity, the world of Estoria and the power it holds will serve as the engine that will propel Izzy through this deeply personal narrative, resulting in a truly memorable experience."

Lost in Random

$2.99 for PS4 and PS5

"Ruled by a wicked Queen, the kingdom of Random is divided into six shadowy realms where life is dictated by a cursed black dice. In this story, from the award-winning Swedish game studio Zoink and penned by Eisner Award-winning Adventure Time and Marvel Comics The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl author Ryan North, you'll join Even, a penniless girl who's down on her luck, in a dark quest to save her beloved sister. With her companion Dicey, a small and strange living dice, Even must learn to embrace the chaos of Random, uncovering an age-old tale with a modern message."

XCOM 2 Collection

$9.99 for PS4

"The XCOM 2 Collection includes the award-winning strategy game XCOM 2, the War of the Chosen expansion, and four DLC packs (Resistance Warrior Pack, Anarchy's Children, Alien Hunters, Shen's Last Gift) for a bundled discount. Aliens rule Earth, promising a brilliant future for mankind while secretly hiding a sinister agenda. As the leader of a guerrilla force facing impossible odds, you must ignite a global resistance to eliminate the alien threat and save the human race from extinction."

Devious Dungeon

$0.79 for PS4

"Set in the Dark Ages, Devious Dungeon is a medieval focused action platformer title. Under orders by the King, you will assume the control of a Knight instructed to head into the catacombs beneath the Kingdom, to slay the foul beasts and monstrosities that have invaded the murky depths. You must venture deep within the dungeons eliminating the threat! Slay monsters, collect loot, level up and upgrade your gear."

WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship

$4.99 for PS4

"The WRC championship is the most challenging motor racing competition in the world. With the new dynamic weather system, climatic conditions have true-to-life effects: rain and snowfall is now an important game feature as variable traction, different set-ups for each stage, tyre choice and shrewd use of the weather forecasting team all need to be considered."