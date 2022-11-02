PlayStation Reveals 11 New PS VR2 Games

Earlier today, PlayStation revealed a release date and launch price for the PS VR2 hardware. While PlayStation previously revealed a handful of games set for the hardware, the company announced an additional 11 games today. As of this writing, no specific release dates have been revealed for any of these titles, though they are all tentatively set to arrive in 2023. The following games were revealed today:

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR

Crossfire: Sierra Squad

The Light Brigade

Cities VR – Enhanced Edition

Cosmonious High

Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue

Jurassic World Aftermath Collection

Pistol Whip VR

Zenith: The Last City

After the Fall

Tentacular



Jurassic World Aftermath Collection originally released on Oculus Quest platforms. A port of the game was announced for Nintendo Switch last month (without the VR elements), leading some to wonder why the game wasn't announced for PS VR2. Thankfully developer Coatsink Software has rectified that, and fans on PlayStation 5 will have the opportunity to see what the Jurassic World game has to offer. Aftermath Collection received mostly strong reviews when it first debuted, so hopefully the PS VR2 version will also offer an enjoyable experience.

This list features just some of the games that will be available on PS VR2, and does not include previously announced titles such as Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge – Enhanced Edition. Some of the games listed above will be available for pre-order starting on November 15th. Those games include: Tentacular, Zenith: The Last City, Hello Neighbor: Search and Rescue, Cosmonious High, Cities VR – Enhanced Edition, and The Light Brigade. That could suggest that these games will be available at launch for PS VR2 when it goes on sale on February 22nd. Unfortunately, there's no way of knowing for sure, but with 2023 just around the corner, it's a safe bet that PlayStation will have much more to announce over the coming weeks!



