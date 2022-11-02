PlayStation VR2 Release Date, Price Revealed

PlayStation announced this week the release date for the PlayStation VR2 headset, the next virtual reality device set to be available for the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation VR2 will be available early in 2023 on February 22nd with pricing information revealed alongside the date, too. Once available, the headset and the two "PS VR2 Sense controllers" as well as a set of headphones will all be available for $549.99 which makes for a noticeable price jump when compared to the original PSVR.

Details on this new VR headset's release were shared within a post on the PlayStation Blog site where Isabelle Tomatis, the vice president of Brand, Hardware, and Peripherals at Sony Interactive Entertainment, confirmed the release plans as well as news of some additional accessories that'll be available at launch.

"Over the past several months, we've introduced PlayStation VR2 and provided glimpses into the next generation of virtual reality gaming, which will allow you to escape into new worlds while feeling a groundbreaking sense of immersion. Today, I'm very pleased to announce that PlayStation VR2 is officially launching on February 22, 2023. PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station, designed specifically for the PS VR2 Sense controller, will also launch the same day," Tomatis said.

As mentioned previously, the PlayStation VR2 headset and the two controllers will be available for $549.99. The original PSVR, by comparison, launched at $399 years ago. A bundle option that includes Horizon Call of the Mountain will also be available for $599.99,and there's also a charging station for the controllers that's sold separately for $49.99.

None of that is particularly cheap when you consider what all you'd need to get your PlayStation VR2 setup up and running, but VR isn't exactly cheap either, so these price points probably won't come as much of a surprise. What's more, Sony already said previously that PSVR games would not be compatible with the PS VR2, so whatever collection of VR games you've got on the current system will have to be bought again if new versions are made. Publishers could always offer "upgrades" to the new version for similar to the transition between the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 when versions for the latter were released, but nothing of that sort has been announced at this time.