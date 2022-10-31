PlayStation Briefly Discounts One of PS5 and PS4's Biggest Games of 2022

For a limited time, PlayStation has sizably discounted one of the biggest games of 2022 that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. In a general sense, many of the biggest PlayStation titles of 2022 have yet to really launch. God of War Ragnarok is slated to finally release early next month and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 only just arrived a few days back. When it comes to one annualized franchise, though, the latest entry in the series has now been marked down by a considerable amount only a little more than a month after launch.

As of this writing, EA's FIFA 23 has been made available for a lower price than normal across both PS5 and PS4 platforms. As part of PlayStation's rotating "Deal of the Week" promotion, FIFA 23 can now be copped for 25% off of its typical retail value. Again, considering that FIFA 23 was only just released at the end of September, this is a pretty notable sale to have already come about.

As you might expect with a discount like this, there is a pretty notable caveat. Rather than marking down all versions of FIFA 23 as part of this sale, EA and PlayStation have only lowered the price of the "Ultimate Edition" of the game. Typically, the Ultimate Edition retails for a pricier $99.99, which means that this 25% discount only gets FIFA 23 down to $74.99. So while this price would be much lower if the base game were the one featured, it's still not a bad offer overall, especially since the Ultimate Edition contains both the native PS5 and PS4 versions of the game.

Since this offer is part of PlayStation's Deal of the Week, it means you don't have long to take advantage of this sale if you're interested. The promotion will officially be expiring in just a few short days on November 3rd at 2:59am EST.

