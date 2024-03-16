PS5 Exclusive Horror Game Given May Release Date

Following Stellar Blade's release in April, PS5 has another exclusive game releasing the following month, on May 8. It won't be the most notable exclusive or in the company of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Helldivers 2, Rise of the Ronin, or the aforementioned Stellar Blade; however, it will be the first horror experience of these games. 2024 has been a light year so far for horror fans on PS5, so its release is set to come at a great time. Meanwhile, if you enjoy low-poly PS1-era inspired horror games, you are going to be real excited for this one.

The PS5 horror game in question -- which is technically a console exclusive, as it is also coming to PC -- is called Crow Country. In development at SFB Games, it is a love letter to horror games from yesteryear. And if you are interested in it, you don't have to wait until May 8 as a free demo is currently available.

"A survival horror adventure featuring a rich atmosphere; a strong, tangible sense of place; a small but memorable cast of characters; meaningful exploration; engaging puzzles; and most of all-a beautiful, uncanny blend of tension and tranquility," reads an official description of the game.

The game's official pitch continues: "The year is 1990. Edward Crow has disappeared. The owner of "Crow Country" (a small theme park in the rural outskirts of Atlanta, Georgia), he has not been seen since he unexpectedly shut down his park two years ago. The silence is broken when a mysterious young woman named Mara Forest ventures into the heart of the abandoned theme park in order to find him."

"If the time traveler goes back in time and release this game in the PS1 era, then this would've been an instant classic by now," reads one of the comments from a PlayStation fan on the trailer above. "Gotta love the stylistic imitation of the old games in terms of graphics and gameplay."

"Being an old school gamer, who had my best gaming years during PS1 era, this feels like a gift," reads another comment. "Just played the demo and loved it. It captures the essence of the OG Resident Evil games in gameplay and the pre-rendered graphics but now in 3D. Really looking forward to this game and I hope we get more in the future."

(Photo: SFB Games)

As for the developer behind the game, SFB Games, this is their fourth outing. The studio debuted back in 2014 with Haunt the House: Terrortown. The same year, it shipped Detective Grimoire. And then in 2019, it released Tangle Tower. All three games have ben well received.

