PS5 Pro Specs, Release Window Leak

PlayStation will reportedly have the new PS5 Pro out in the Holiday 2024 season, the latest reports about the long-rumored console claim. These same reports also shared detailed information about what the new PlayStation console's specs would look like as well as insights claiming that dev kits have been in the hands of developers for several months now. That release window would have the new PlayStation console out around four years after the base PS5 released, though PlayStation of course hasn't confirming anything at this time about the release window, specs, or the existence of the PS5 Pro at all.

The YouTube channel Moore's Law Is Dead first shared leaked details pertaining to the PS5 Pro this week including documentation which claimed to show off some aspects of the console's performance and features. PS5 Pro leaks have been bubbling for awhile now, however, which makes it difficult to get too attached to any one leak, but after Moore's Law Is Dead talked about the PS5 Pro, Insider Gaming backed up those reports. The latter claimed that details about the PS5 Pro were reported shared with more third-party developers this week via a PlayStation developer portal which may have something to do with the timing of this leak.

First-party PlayStation developers have supposedly had PS5 Pro dev kits since September 2023 while third-party developers were said to have gotten them in January 2024. Highlights from the leaked PS5 Pro specs include the assertion that it'll render 45% faster than the base PS5, boasts 33.5 teraflops, and supports 2-3x raytracing. It also supposedly utilizes a PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution Upscaling feature, an AI accelerator, and SDK versions further down the line will supposedly be able to support resolutions up to 8K.

Again, PlayStation hasn't yet confirmed anything about a PS5 Pro, but considering PlayStation put out a PS4 Pro in the last generation and now alleges that the PS5 is in the second half of its lifespan, it's reasonable enough to imagine that we'll see a PS5 Pro released this year or sometime soon. For context, the PS5 was not fully revealed until Summer 2020, and the actual release date of that console wasn't announced until September 2020. That's not to say that PlayStation will follow the exact same pattern for a PS5 Pro, but it gives an idea of when we might learn more about this rumored console in an official capacity.

Outside of PlayStation's supposed plans for the PS5, Xbox also reportedly has a console refresh planned, though that one may not happen until 2026. Perhaps a hotter topic than both of those consoles' rumors combined, however, is the inevitable release of the Nintendo Switch 2 or whatever it may be called. Nintendo fans are hoping a reveal comes soon with people speculating that some ports are already being held back in anticipation of a new Nintendo Switch console, but Nintendo itself has been cagey on details while only reaffirming that it's committed to new hardware in the future.