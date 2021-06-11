PlayStation Responds to PS5 Restock Issues and Scalpers

✖

One of the biggest problems when it comes to the ever-low stock of the PlayStation 5 has been that those who do get their hands on Sony's next-gen console are often looking to make a profit off of it. Thanks to the use of bots and other schemes that allow resellers to snatch up hordes of PS5 units, many everyday people who still can't find the console have been still left waiting to get one for themselves. Fortunately, PlayStation itself seems to be well aware of this problem and is looking for a fix.

According to PlayStation head Jim Ryan, those at Sony have heard complaints from many who are looking to find the PS5 but still cannot. Ryan said that he's specifically angered by resellers and scalpers that are looking to take advantage of those who are borderline desperate to pick up the hardware. "This really frustrates me and upsets me, especially when resellers and bots manage to get their hands on stock," Ryan said in a new interview with Axios.

As for how PlayStation might be able to curb these issues, Ryan didn't provide specifics but said the company is looking to get PS5 consoles into "the right hands" in the future. He went on to say that PlayStation is also working with other various retail chains to find the best way in which consoles can be sold to those who are looking to simply flip them for a profit.

In the near term, PlayStation Direct remains one such service that Sony offers quite regularly that allows the corporation to sell PS5 consoles directly to consumers. This is something that PlayStation intends to continue well into the future as well. So if you're still trying to cop a PS5 for yourself, this might be your best course of action as we move forward.

Still, what do you think about Ryan acknowledging the trouble that has come about with acquiring a PS5? And have you been able to obtain the console for yourself yet? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.