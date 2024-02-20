Popular PSP Game Re-Released on PS5 and PS4 With New Features

A beloved game from the PSP (PlayStation Portable) has today been re-released across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 with a slew of new features that were never seen in its original iteration. Since launching PlayStation Plus Premium back in 2022, Sony has slowly been pulling out "classic" PlayStation games from the past and bringing them to modern hardware. Of all legacy PlayStation platforms, the PSP has likely received the most ports, making games from the throwback handheld accessible in new ways. Now, this trend has continued once again with a hugely popular shooter being the latest title from the PSP to make the jump to PS5 and PS4.

As of today, Resistance: Retribution has launched across PS5 and PS4. A spin-off in Insomniac Games's larger Resistance series, Retribution was the first entry to ever come to a handheld platform. Rather than be developer by Insomniac, though, Resistance: Retribution was made by Bend Studio, which is the company that went on to create Days Gone. In fact, many of the lead directors and designers of Retribution went on to also lead Days Gone many years down the road.

When it comes to the new features that are seen with this release of Resistance: Retribution, they're similar to past PSP ports that have come about. The game now boasts quick save, enhanced visuals, and new video filters that players can choose to use. Additionally, Resistance: Retribution also now contains trophies, which is something that didn't exist when the game first launched back in 2009. Beyond being available to download for free for those subscribed to PS Plus Premium, Retribution can also be purchased on its own on the PlayStation Store for $9.99.

If you're unfamiliar with Resistance: Retribution and would like to learn more, you can check out the game's original trailer on PSP along with its official synopsis down below.

Resistance: Retribution

"Humanity's hope begins with one man's retribution. Fueled by vengeance, former British Marine James Grayson intends to destroy the Chimeran conversion centers at any cost. Enlisted by the European resistance, The Maquis, he soon learns the Chimera have evolved a new method of converting humans. Set after events in Resistance: Fall of Man, the war for Europe continues…"