PS5 Pro Release Reportedly Happening This Year

It appears that a mid-generation console refresh might be coming for the PlayStation 5. According to analysts speaking to CNBC, a PS5 Pro console is expected to launch later this year. That would actually be a little bit later than what we saw with the PlayStation 4, which saw a Pro version released after three years on the market, while the third anniversary of the PS5 took place last November. Dr. Serkan Toto is the CEO of Kantan Games, a research firm located in Tokyo. Speaking to CNBC, Toto noted that a Pro version of the system would help boost sales ahead of the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI.

"There seems to be a broad consensus in the game industry that Sony is indeed preparing a launch of a PS5 Pro in the second half of 2024," Toto told CNBC. "And Sony will want to make sure to have a great piece of hardware ready when GTA VI hits in 2025, a launch that will be a shot in the arm for the entire gaming industry."

Are PS5 Fans Ready for a New Version of the Console?

While a PS5 Pro would make sense given how Sony has operated in the past, it remains to be seen how fans will feel about another update of the system following the release of the PS5 Slim last year. The reality is, this console generation has been distinctly different from past ones. During the first two years of the console's existence, it was almost impossible to find in stores, while resellers charged hundreds of dollars more for PS5s on the secondary market. The situation has greatly improved since then, but many fans were just able to secure the system, and might not be ready for an upgrade.

Another factor that could lead to frustration is the fact that PS5 still doesn't have much in the way of true exclusives. Many of PlayStation's first-party releases over the last two years have also been made available on PS4, including titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, God of War Ragnarok, and Gran Turismo 7. PS5 has finally started to get more console exclusives like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Helldivers 2, but many fans probably aren't eager to upgrade a system that has barely reached its own potential.

PS5 Pro Release Window

This is not the first time that rumors started to circulate about the PS5 Pro. Earlier this year, Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson also reported that a PS5 Pro is in the works at Sony. Henderson (who has a pretty strong track record when it comes to PlayStation) believes that the new version of the hardware won't release until late in 2024. If that does prove to be the case, we could be waiting a while before we see an official reveal.

Are you willing to pay for a PS5 Pro? Do you feel like it's worth the upgrade? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: Reddit]