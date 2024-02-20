Until Dawn PS5 Leaked Screenshots Supposedly Reveals New Scenes

Last month, it was officially announced that developer Ballistic Moon is working on a remake of Supermassive Games hit horror game Until Dawn. The announcement made it clear that this enhanced edition is going to be fully rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5 to bring Until Dawn up to modern standards. Ballistic Moon also said players would be "exploring enhanced and new locations with new interactions and collectibles." While we haven't got an official word about what those new locations will be, a new set of leaks seems to show off hints of what players should expect.

Until Dawn Remake Leaked New Location

These leaks popped up on the GamingLeaksandRumours subreddit and came from user MattTheMLGPro. As always, you'll want to take this information with a massive grain of salt, but it does fall in line with what most would expect from an updated Until Dawn remake. That said, the screenshots shared as proof are very blurry, seemingly taken with an offscreen camera making it tough to figure out exactly what's going on.

However, the screenshots all show either Sam or Jess, two of the playable members of Until Dawn's cast. The shots of Sam appear to be of her running around the house after her ill-timed bath, while Jess' shots show her outside and in some kind of cave. The most interesting shot appears to be a new death scene for Jess. In the original game, she was one of the easiest players to kill, so seeing her get yet another death scene is a bit silly, but could be a hint that everyone will have new ways to die in the Until Dawn remake. Either way, it's great to see Jess' role seemingly being expanded given that she only has a few playable scenes in the original.

Until Dawn Remake Release Date

Ballistic Moon and Supermassive Games haven't announced a firm release date for the Until Dawn remake yet, but it is scheduled to release at some point this year. The original game came out in August, so it's possible we might see a similar launch date for the remake, but that's pure speculation. Of course, the remake isn't the only Until Dawn project in the works.

Last month, Sony announced that work has started a film adaptation of Until Dawn. The project is being directed by David F. Sandberg, who most will know from the two Shazam! movies, but also has horror bonafides with Annabelle: Creation. There have also been rumors about Until Dawn 2, but Supermassive has yet to confirm that. Regardless, the developer is currently working on Little Nightmares 3, The Casting of Frank Stone, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Directive 8020, so it has its plate very full in 2024.