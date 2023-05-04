PlayStation Gives Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Players Exclusive Collectable

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor players didn't get any pre-release bonuses exclusive to either the Xbox or PlayStation consoles, but now that the game's out, PlayStation's giving away one of its own unique collectibles for free. The collectible in question is a digital trophy modeled after BD-1, the droid companion who accompanied Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and returned by his side in the sequel. To get this free collectible, you'll have to do two things: be a part of the PlayStation Stars rewards program, and once you're enrolled, play Jedi: Survivor.

That's all there is to it, but that's the case with most of the PlayStation Stars collectibles that are pretty easy to acquire. PlayStation showed off this particular collectible this week which looks just like BD-1 from the Star Wars games. If you're part of the PlayStation Stars program and visit the PlayStation App on your mobile device, you should see this trophy listed under the "Stand Against the Darkness" challenge.

"Continue Cal's adventures as a Jedi Knight and fight to protect the Galaxy," the overview of this challenge says.

PlayStation Stars members can celebrate #MayTheFourth by playing Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and earning a limited-time BD-1 digital collectible now through July 1, 2023: https://t.co/wophurJyC6 pic.twitter.com/GA02j936I1 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 4, 2023

It's one that players are apparently automatically registered for, so there's nothing that players need to do beyond being a part of the program and playing the game to get this trophy. Because the challenge is automatically assigned to players' accounts, however, it's unclear if this particular quest only pops up if you've played Fallen Order or if it's available for everyone.

If you're still unclear on what this whole PlayStation Stars business is, it's a totally optional rewards program separate from PlayStation Plus and other PlayStation incentives. Most of the time, you get collectibles like this one and other static images or models that you affix on digital shelves to basically show off to others who visit your profile. Some challenges like purchasing new games, however, give subscribers things like points that can in turn be redeemed for full games themselves once you accumulate enough. It's similar to how Nintendo's Gold Points work, though most of the time, it's collectibles like this one and others that you'll be getting.

This particular Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trophy can be claimed only for 59 more days as of May 4th, so grab it while you can if you're playing the new game.