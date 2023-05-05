PlayStation Shuts Down Concrete Genie Studio PixelOpus

PlayStation is shutting down one of its smaller developers, PixelOpus. PlayStation is the industry leader when it comes to games and it has worked hard to earn that position. PlayStation has invested heavily into a lot of developers, big and small, to craft a solid roster of teams that make award-winning games. Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, Sucker Punch, and many others have been banging out some of the best games in recent memory and made PlayStation the place to play big single-player games. PlayStation has also tried to invest in smaller teams to make smaller games that scratch a different itch beyond third-person, story driven action games.

Unfortunately, it seems that one of those teams is being shut down. PixelOpus, the team behind the charming Concrete Genie, is shutting down in June. The team announced it would be closing its doors on Twitter and staff from the developer has been mourning the loss of such a special studio. "I like to think that with #ConcreteGenie – we made the world an ever-so-slightly better place... and not too many games these days have the chance to try and do that," said PixelOpus senior environment artist Bob Archibald. "I will always be grateful for my time building imaginative worlds with this incredible team." PlayStation didn't have much to share about the news, but did offer a statement to IGN confirming the closure.

"PlayStation Studios regularly evaluates its portfolio and the status of studio projects to ensure they meet the organization's short and long-term strategic objectives," said Sony. "As part of a recent review process, it has been decided that PixelOpus will close on June 2."

Dear friends, our PixelOpus adventure has come to an end. As we look to new futures, we wanted to say a heartfelt thank you to the millions of passionate players who have supported us, and our mission to make beautiful, imaginative games with heart.

We are so grateful! ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/rQO2Cgvhnq — PixelOpus (@Pixelopus) May 5, 2023

It's unclear what PixelOpus was working on, as Concrete Genie was released in 2019 and they've been fairly quiet ever since. IGN noted that the team was working on something with Sony Pictures Animation, but no one knows what will happen to that project now. If you haven't played Concrete Genie, it's a splendid game and well worth checking out if you own a PS4 or PS5.