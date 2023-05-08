PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With Major PS5 Freebie

PlayStation Plua subscribers on PS5 have been surprised with a major PS5 freebie, and unlike some PS Plus freebies, this one does not require a subscription to the two premium tiers of the subscription service, PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium. If you have just the ol' PS Plus Essential tier you have the same access to this freebie, which is also available to PS4 users, but right now, the game in question is not available on PS4. However, this is changing, so it may not be bad to take advantage of this offer in the meantime.

The offer comes the way of Odyssey Interactive, the developer behind Omega Strikers, one of the most popular games on the Internet right now. The game has been available on PC, via Steam, since last year, but only did it recently come to more platforms, in this case, mobile phones, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with PS4 and Xbox One versions coming soon.

To this end, if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you've been given every character in the game for free. Normally, you have to either buy characters or grind it out for them. Whatever path you choose, this saves you either money or lots of time. How long this offer is avaialble though is unclear.

Omega Strikers is now available on PS5!!



As a super cool added bonus, if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription, you'll unlock ALL THE STRIKERS for FREE!!



Let's GOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/pYx3Zh7dkx — Omega Strikers | Available Now!! (@PlayOmega) May 2, 2023

As for the game itself, Omega Strikers is a 3v3, fast-paced soccer game meets brawler. And a big reason it's so popular is because it's free to play. Of course, this means it's very accessible, but you can expect microtransactions for cosmetic items, and if you want to speed up the character unlock process, for characters as well.

"Sling slimes, toss tofu, and rocket boost to victory as one of 15+ stylish Strikers. Squad up with friends and outplay your rivals to become an Omega Striker," reads an official blurb about the game. Omega Strikers has an ever-growing roster of unique and powerful Strikers, each of which can be unlocked through normal play. 3v3 ranked, normals, Quick Play, and custom lobbies are available from day one, with more maps and modes planned."

PlayStation Plus is available on PS4 and PS5 at different price points depending on the tier you susbcribe to, with the tiers being PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. Of course, the offer of the subscription also varies depending on what tier you are subscribe to. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things PlayStation, click here.