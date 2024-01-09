PlayStation Shows Off PS5 Slim Covers

A bunch of new PS5 slim console colors have been revealed at CES. The PlayStation 5 is one of the biggest pieces of technology out there right now and is the leading games console this generation. For years, it was hard to even get a PS5 as it was sold out immediately in 2020 and that problem largely persisted until November 2022 with the release of God of War Ragnarok, one of the first major exclusives for the PS5. After that, the console has remained in stock for the most part and has been easier to attain, resulting in people being able to get them with ease. In that time, Sony has made moves to make the PS5 more customizable with changeable plates that have different colors and even released a new slim model. There are also rumors that a PS5 Pro with upgraded specs is on the way later this year, but that remains to be seen. Rumors of such a thing have been floating around for quite a while, but nothing concrete has materialized.

Nevertheless, Sony did make some new PS5-related announcements at CES. PlayStation debuted new looks at its new line of colored plates for the PlayStation 5 slim. These will actually be the first ones for the slim, as the old ones are too big for the new model. Given the PS5 slim seems to be the model Sony will be pushing going forward, it's good to see that they're still ensuring there's customization for the console. The Verge was able to get a new look at these plates, which are more metallic than previous plates. The three colors that were revealed were metallic shades of red, blue, and silver, which is a bit of a throwback to the original PlayStation gray. They will also have matching controllers that have the same metallic finish and those who bought a digital slim will be able to purchase the attachable disc drives with these colors as well. In theory, you could mix and match colors due to the various detachable parts here. As of right now, we have no release date, but they will start at $54.99 and we can probably expect them in the coming months.

PS5 'slim' console covers revealed at CES



-Cobalt Blue

-Sterling Silver

-Volcanic Redhttps://t.co/VrH2ZuHP7e pic.twitter.com/C7gmx27vbl — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 9, 2024

Xbox has made some effort to create similar levels of customization with console wraps and highly customizable controllers. It's great to see these different companies giving its players the opportunity to personalize their hardware.

2024 PS5 Games

As of right now, we're not too sure what the year looks like for PlayStation in terms of first-party exclusives. It seems likely Death Stranding 2 could hit in the fall, as it will have been five years since the first game. Marvel's Wolverine looks to be a couple years away still and beyond that, Sony hasn't detailed many other titles. We know Naughty Dog is cooking up multiple single-player games, but they haven't announced specifics on those. One is likely The Last of Us Part III and the other is reportedly a new IP, possibly a sci-fi game.