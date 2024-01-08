Sea of Thieves Reportedly Coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch

A new report has indicated that Xbox Game Studios may soon look to release Sea of Thieves on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch platforms. Over this past weekend, rumors began popping up claiming that 2023's Hi-Fi Rush could end up coming to platforms other than Xbox consoles and PC. These rumors ended up being quite divisive to those in the Xbox community as many have argued that Microsoft bringing its exclusives to other hardware would negate the purpose of owning an Xbox Series X or S. Now, in the wake of these rumors, Sea of Thieves is another such game that could become playable to those on PlayStation and Switch.

According to reporter Stephen Totilo, sources have indicated that Sea of Thieves is one Xbox exclusive that Microsoft is considering bringing to PlayStation 5. Totilo noted that he had previously heard such a release of Sea of Thieves on PS5 could come about in the early portion of 2024. Currently, Totilo notes that he has been "unable to verify" if Sea of Thieves on PS5 is still something that those at Xbox want, but it previously seems to have been in the cards.

Elsewhere today, fellow reporter Jeff Grubb of Giant Bomb said that he has also heard of Microsoft's potential plans to bring Sea of Thieves to PS5. Additionally, Grubb mentioned that he also believes Sea of Thieves could be coming to Nintendo Switch as well. Grubb noted that these are only rumors that he has heard previously, however, which means that what he has said shouldn't be taken as absolute truth for the time being.

While bringing Sea of Thieves to PS5 and Switch might seem surprising at first glance, Xbox has shown more of a willingness to bring its own first-party games to other platforms than PlayStation and Nintendo. Notably, Xbox Game Studios continues to release all of its new Minecraft titles on a litany of platforms and it has already announced its intention to do the same with Call of Duty. As a result, those in charge at Xbox might be looking to expand the Xbox brand aggressively in this manner with some of its older exclusives throughout 2024.

How would you feel about Sea of Thieves releasing on PS5 and Switch? And do you think this is a good strategy for Xbox in the future? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.