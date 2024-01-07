PlayStation Insider Sheds Light on PS5 Pro Reveal in 2024

A notable PlayStation insider has shared some new information associated with the reveal of the PS5 Pro. Although Sony just released a new model of the PS5 (dubbed the PS5 Slim by fans) to close 2023, rumors and reports have indicated for quite some time that 2024 will bring with it the launch of the PS5 Pro. Even if a new PlayStation 5 console is right around the corner, though, it doesn't sound like Sony is planning to reveal the hardware to the public any time soon.

According to reporter Tom Henderson, who has had credible PlayStation information in the past, Sony likely won't be revealing the PS5 Pro in tandem with the tech convention CES 2024 this month. Instead, Henderson said that he thinks an announcement in the third quarter of 2024 is more feasible. Henderson noted that a release of the PS5 Pro is still nine or ten months away, which means that the new console wouldn't arrive until September or October. As such, a reveal in the mid-to-late summer seems to be when Sony might look to formally detail its plans for the PS5 Pro.

It seems like everyone is hyped that the PS5 Pro might be announced at CES. Personally, I'd be surprised if they were to announce a new console 9-10 months from release if that's the timeline they are still going with. So I'm more inclined to believe a late Q3 announcement. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 4, 2024

Even though Sony itself hasn't even confirmed that it's working on a PS5 Pro console, expectations are that the new hardware would be very similar to the PS4 Pro. As such, this upgraded version of the PlayStation 5 would surely allow games to perform at a higher level and would improve graphical fidelity in some capacity. Other than these tweaks, the PS5 Pro would still play all of the same games that are released for the base PS5. Further information tied to the release and potential price of the PS5 Pro has yet to be detailed in any capacity, but we should start to learn a whole lot more on this front as 2024 continues onward.

