PlayStation Releases 2021's First State of Play

The first State of Play for 2021 is now available with PlayStation focusing this time on Destruction AllStars, a new game coming to the PlayStation 5 next month. PlayStation’s latest State of Play showed off all the vehicular combat that fills Destruction AllStars as well as the unique feature that lets drives get out of their cars and traverse the arenas on foot. This new game also happens to be one of next month’s free PlayStation Plus games, so if you’ve got a PlayStation 5 and an active subscription, you’ll get the game at no extra cost.

Destruction AllStars is an exclusive to not just the PlayStation platform but the PlayStation 5 itself, so if you haven’t upgraded to the new console yet, you’ll have to wait to play. For those who do have the PlayStation 5 or think they will by February 2nd when the game launches, you can check out the latest State of Play to learn more about its gameplay and different modes. The State of Play focuses entirely on Destruction AllStars though, so don't go into it expecting to hear about any other PlayStation titles.

“Entertain the crowds by bringing controlled chaos to the vehicular combat arena of this metal-crunching multiplayer game,” Sony said about the new PlayStation 5 game. “Pick one of 16 superstar competitors, then leap into four game modes, using timing, tactics and skills to cause carnage behind the wheel or create havoc with your parkour skills. Perfect your character’s abilities – including a hero vehicle unique to them – to give you the edge in free-for-all battles or team challenges and become Global Destruction Federation Champion. The game also supports PS5’s Game Help feature, giving you hints and tips to become the ultimate destructive machine without the need to leave the game.”

The game will be free for quite a while after it launches for the PlayStation 5, so even if you don’t have the new console right away, you’ll have time to redeem it before it’s unavailable for free and returns to its full price. It’ll be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers right when it launches and will stay available that way until April 5th when it’ll presumably be replaced with another PlayStation 5 game. The same thing happened with Bugsnax late last year with that game available for a few months before being swapped out.

Destruction AllStars launches for the PlayStation 5 on February 2nd.