PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2021 Revealed

Sony has revealed February's free PlayStation Plus games, which include one PS4 game, one PS5 game, and one game available and playable on both PS4 and PS5. More specifically, today, a few days before February begins, Sony revealed that all PlayStation Plus subscribers will have the following three games to enjoy for free next month: Control Ultimate Edition, Destruction AllStars, and Concrete Genie. Going into this announcement, we already knew Destruction AllStars would be free in February, as Sony announced as much last year, but the other two games come as a complete and pleasant surprise.

All three games will be made available on February 2, and two of them, Concrete Genie and Control Ultimate Edition, will be available until March 1. The other, Destruction AllStars, will be available until April 5, suggesting it will be the PS5 game for March's offering as well.

As always, all three games are 100 percent free for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. If you're not a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you will need to continue to pay the asking price for each title. If you're a subscriber, you can download, keep, and play all three of these games as much as you want as long as your subscription doesn't lapse. If it lapses, you will lose access to all games downloaded through it until you subscribe back up.

As for the games themselves, both Concrete Genie and Control released back in 2019, with the latter being recognized as one of the best games of 2019. Meanwhile, the former is notable because it's a PlayStation 4 exclusive. And then there's Destruction AllStars, which is a brand new game that hasn't released yet and won't release until it's out on PlayStation Plus. In addition to being free for PlayStation Plus subscribers, it will be available without a subscription on PS5, but it will cost $60.

Below, you can read more about all three games, courtesy of the PlayStation Blog:

Control: "Master supernatural abilities and wield a shape-shifting sidearm in this third-person action-adventure from Remedy Entertainment (Max Payne, Alan Wake). Take on the role of Jesse Faden, Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, whose New York headquarters are breached by an ominous enemy. Despite outward appearances, the skyscraper’s interior is vast and ever-shifting. You’ll need to explore – and weaponize – this unpredictable environment to clean house and repel the invaders."

Concrete Genie: "Pick up a magic paintbrush and return the polluted town of Denska to its former bright and bustling seaside self in this touching and multi-award winning action-adventure. Cleanse streets and alleyways, then use your Living Paint to create mischievous Genies whose magical powers will aid you in overcoming puzzles and seeing off bullies who pursue you. The game also includes two additional modes built especially for PS VR to let you further unleash your creativity."

Destruction AllStars: "Entertain the crowds by bringing controlled chaos to the vehicular combat arena of this metal-crunching multiplayer game*. Pick one of 16 superstar competitors, then leap into four game modes, using timing, tactics and skills to cause carnage behind the wheel or create havoc with your parkour skills. Perfect your character’s abilities – including a hero vehicle unique to them – to give you the edge in free-for-all battles or team challenges and become Global Destruction Federation Champion. The game also supports PS5’s Game Help feature, giving you hints and tips to become the ultimate destructive machine without the need to leave the game."

PlayStation Plus is currently available on PS4, PS5, and other PlayStation platforms, with a 12-month subscription running at $60. For more coverage on it and all things PlayStation, click here.