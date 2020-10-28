PlayStation Making PS5 Launch Game Free for Limited Time

✖

PlayStation is making one of PS5's launch games free, but only for a limited time, and only for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed November's free PlayStation Plus games. Included in this offering will be a PS5 game, which will be made free for all PS Plus subscribers on November 12, and be free to download all the way until January 4. Not only will it be the first PS5 game given away for free, but the first PS5 game included in the monthly PlayStation Plus games lineup.

As for the free game, unfortunately, it's not Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Demon's Souls Remake, however, it is one of the console's more notable launch games, and a game you won't be able to get on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S or even Xbox One. More specifically, during the aforementioned window, PS Plus subscribers will be able to download Bugsnax for free.

Once downloaded, the game is yours to keep forever and play as much as you want, as long as you maintain an active subscription to the service. If your subscription lapses, so will your access to the game until you subscribe again.

As for the game itself, it's pitched as a whimsical island adventure, where there's a mystery to solve and legendary half-bug half-snack creatures to catch.

"Bugsnax takes you on a whimsical adventure to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax," reads an official elevator pitch of the game."Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone... and hungry!"

For those that don't know: Bugsnax is the sophomore effort from Young Horses, the developer who made a name for itself at the launch of the PS4 with Octodad: Dadliest Catch. It's the developer's first game in six years, and thus there's a considerable deal of anticipation.

