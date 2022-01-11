New PlayStation State of Play Potentially Leaked

The first PlayStation State of Play presentation for 2022 may be taking place in the next few weeks. Rumors associated with PlayStation’s video news series started kicking into high gear within the past few days, with some theories suggesting that the event will take place early next month. And while Sony has yet to confirm whether or not this will prove to be accurate, these theories do seem to make quite a bit of sense.

Video game industry leaker Tom Henderson was one of the main sources who began suggesting this week that a new State of Play would be coming quite soon. Henderson said that a number of new games coming to PlayStation 5 are set to be shown off to members of the media within the coming weeks. As such, he believes that these media presentations will end up then tying into a State of Play broadcast based on how PlayStation has approached these situations in the past.

The current rumor is that the next Sony event looks like it could be in February based on this month's media events and past PlayStation dates.



It'll probably be State of Play, but it has the potential to be a pretty big one IMO. pic.twitter.com/Si0QSY7PeZ — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) January 9, 2022

Henderson went on to say that the games that would likely be shown off during this State of Play presentation would include Ghostwire Tokyo, Gran Turismo 7, and also hinted that Hogwarts Legacy could make an appearance as well. Hogwarts Legacy, in particular, was announced back in 2020 but went throughout all of 2021 without any substantial news for the title coming about. As such, it stands to reason that WB Games will end up showing it off soon in some capacity, especially since it’s slated to launch later this year.

It’s worth stressing that these State of Play rumors should be taken with a pretty big grain of salt for the time being. Although what has been outlined here does make a lot of sense, we won’t know for sure whether or not a new event is happening until PlayStation itself announces it. Whenever that does end up happening, though, we’ll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

Do you think the next PlayStation State of Play will end up happening at some point in February? And if so, what games do you want to see appear during the broadcast? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.