PlayStation Announces Final Fantasy 16 State of Play

PlayStation has announced a new State of Play is coming later this month and it will center around Final Fantasy XVI. PlayStation has made a knack out of how it does its big events. It used to be you'd only get a big PlayStation event a couple of times a year for E3, Gamescom or Paris Games Week, and sometimes, a PlayStation Experience event. Now, things have changed as the industry has evolved and we get State of Play and Showcase events which are purely digital experiences that allow for smaller, but more frequent events to give updates on all things PlayStation.

While many are eagerly awaiting an update on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, we'll have to wait a bit longer. Instead, PlayStation's next State of Play event will focus on the imminent Final Fantasy 16. With just a couple of months until release, Square Enix is gearing up to show off more of the game on April 13th at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST. The event will feature 20 minutes of gameplay, which should hopefully clear up a lot of burning questions fans have about the game. As of right now, PlayStation has promised that we will get details on the game's "dark fantasy setting, the powerful Eikons and the Dominants who house them, and the flashy battle system teased in those early trailers."

State of Play presents more than 20 minutes of new Final Fantasy XVI gameplay this Thursday. Tune in live at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 11pm CEST: https://t.co/nOULcwLVnQ pic.twitter.com/vNR9kGbxL6 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 11, 2023

Although PlayStation is not developing Final Fantasy 16 in-house, it is helping Square Enix out. The game is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive, similar to Final Fantasy VII Remake, and Sony is partially assisting in the development of the game as well as some of the marketing. As of right now, it's unclear if it will ever come to Xbox. However, Final Fantasy VII Remake has been out for three years and there's no signs of an Xbox version at this time. It's possible it could happen, but fans probably shouldn't hold their breath at this time.

Final Fantasy 16 will release on June 22nd for PS5.