Final Fantasy 16 Game Length Revealed

Square Enix has revealed roughly how long it will take to fully complete Final Fantasy XVI when it releases on PlayStation 5 later this year. In recent months, Square Enix has started to more heavily promote the next mainline entry in the Final Fantasy series prior to its arrival in June. And while there is still much that we don’t yet know about Final Fantasy XVI, we’ve now been informed of how long it should take to reach the game’s credits.

In a new conversation with Famitsu (translated by @aitaikimochi), Final Fantasy XVI’s director Hiroshi Takai and producer Naoki Yoshida talked more candidly about the game and its potential length. At a minimum, Takai said that FFXVI should take around 35 hours in total to see through to the end. However, when accounting for side content that is packed into the game, it would take closer to 70 or 80 hours to see everything that Final Fantasy XVI has in store.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Final Fantasy XVI is a story-driven game that will take you on a roller coaster trip,” said Takai of the game’s length. “You’ll see the entirety of Clive’s way of life, and the game will probably take about 35 hours to clear. If we include side content, [it] can be double that amount.”

Speaking more to why this length was decided upon, Yoshida explained that he didn’t want Final Fantasy XVI’s main path to be too lengthy because “gamers these days are really busy with other things.” As such, Yoshida and Takai decided that they wanted the main story to be as short as possible (within reason) so that players could at least see through the core narrative to the end if nothing else.

“For this game, we really wanted the player to be able to experience the story from start to finish,” Yoshida said. “If the story length was too long, then it might get tiring to play. That’s why we want Final Fantasy XVI to feel like a roller coaster experience where just when you think you can see the road ahead of you, you’re pulled into another direction.”

Final Fantasy XVI is set to release this summer on June 22nd. When it arrives, it will be exclusively playable on PS5. Square Enix has also previously teased that a PC version of the game will likely come about in the future, but this hasn’t become official just yet.

Are you planning to pick up Final Fantasy XVI for yourself when it releases in the coming months? And how do you feel about this potential length for the game? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Push Square]